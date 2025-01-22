Check Point Research Reveals Top Phishing Brands for Q4 2024

Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence division of Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), has published its latest Brand Phishing Ranking for the fourth quarter of 2024.

This report highlights the brands most frequently targeted by cybercriminals seeking to steal personal information and payment credentials, illustrating the persistent risks posed by phishing attacks in an increasingly digital landscape.

Microsoft retained its position as the most imitated brand in Q4 2024, accounting for 32% of all brand phishing attempts. Apple maintained second place with 12%, while Google secured third. LinkedIn made a reappearance in the rankings at fourth place after a brief absence. The Technology sector emerged as the most impersonated industry, followed by Social Networks and Retail.

Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software, emphasized the importance of proactive security measures, stating, “The persistence of phishing attacks leveraging well-known brands underscores the importance of user education and advanced security measures. Verifying email sources, avoiding unfamiliar links, and enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) are crucial steps in protecting personal and financial data from these ever-evolving threats.”

Top Phishing Brands of Q4 2024:

Microsoft – 32% Apple – 12% Google – 12% LinkedIn – 11% Alibaba – 4% WhatsApp – 2% Amazon – 2% Twitter – 2% Facebook – 2% Adobe – 1%

Clothing Brand Phishing Campaigns: In the holiday season, numerous phishing campaigns targeted online shoppers by impersonating the websites of popular clothing brands. Fraudulent domains such as nike-blazers[.]fr and nike-air-max[.]fr tricked users into believing they were official Nike platforms, often offering unrealistically low prices to entice victims. These deceptive sites sought to steal sensitive personal data, including login credentials.

Other clothing brands targeted by phishing campaigns included:

Adidas – adidasyeezy[.]co[.]no, adidassamba[.]com[.]mx, adidasyeezy[.]ro, and adidas-predator[.]fr

Lululemon – lululemons[.]ro

Hugo Boss – hugoboss-turkiye[.]com[.]tr, hugobosssrbija[.]net, and hugoboss-colombia[.]com[.]co

Guess – guess-india[.]in

Ralph Lauren – ralphlaurenmexico[.]com[.]mx

PayPal Phishing Scheme: A malicious phishing website under the domain wallet-paypal[.]com was recently identified, designed to impersonate PayPal’s official login page. The site mimicked the PayPal logo to create a sense of legitimacy and trick victims into entering their login credentials and personal information, which was then stolen.

Facebook Impersonation: In Q4 2024, a fraudulent website, svfacebook[.]click, was detected impersonating Facebook’s login page. This malicious site attempted to capture victims’ personal data, including email addresses and passwords. Although the domain is no longer active, it previously hosted multiple subdomains designed to deceive users.

With phishing attacks on the rise, particularly targeting well-known global brands, it is critical for users to stay vigilant. By installing updated security software, recognizing red flags in unsolicited communications, and avoiding suspicious websites, users can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to phishing schemes.