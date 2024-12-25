Check: Sammi Awuku/Dennis Miracles Aboagye Scorecard at Akuapem North Constituency for Dr. Bawumia

Sammi Awuku/Dennis Miracles Aboagye Scorecard at Akuapem North Constituency for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Presidential Results

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 25,057 – 60.43%

John Mahama – 16, 407- 39.57%

Compare to:

2020 Presidential Results in Akuapem North Constituency

Nana Akufo-Addo – 33,553 – 70.06%

John Mahama – 13, 851 – 28.92%

Performance of Sammi Awuku in 2024 Against Nana Ama Dokua in 2020

2024 Parliamentary Results

Samuel Awuku(NPP) – 28, 365 – 66.61%

John Evans(NDC) – 14, 217 – 33.39%

2020 Parliamentary Results

Nana Ama Dokua(NPP) – 26, 655 – 55.33%

Justice Kotey(NDC) – 10, 505 – 21.81%

FACTS & DATA

1. Nana Ama Dokua gave Nana Akufo-Addo 33, 553 votes representing 70.06% in the 2020 Presidential election in Akuapem North Constituency.

2. Samuel Awuku(De Facto Chief for 2024 Bawumia’s Campaign Communication Team) together with Dennis Miracles Aboagye(Director of Communications & Spokesperson for 2024 Bawumia’s Campaign Communication Team) gave Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 25, 057 votes representing 60.43% in the 2024 Presidential election in the Akuapem North Constituency.

Prior to the 2024 general election, Sammi Awuku said that, “NPP will win election 2024(beat NDC) on solid simple strategy”.

NPP has the “Men” indeed. Hahaha.