Check Shoddy Works – MBDA Boss to Consultants

Mr Joe Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), has implored consultants to strictly check contractors to prevent delivery of shoddy works.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bredi in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region, he said the Authority would not pay any contractor who failed to execute quality work.

Mr Danquah, therefore, tasked the consultants supervising the MBDA’s projects to monitor and ensure that contractors engaged by the Authority completed their work before they would raise payment certificates.

Earlier, the CEO handed over a 10-seater toilet facility constructed by the MBDA at the cost of GHC114,000 to the chiefs and people of Bredi to improve sanitation in the area.

Mr Danquah also inaugurated a three-unit classroom block for the Ahyiayem Methodist Primary and Junior High School and a 30-shed market at Asekye and later inspected the progress of work on the construction of a durbar ground at Aworowa in the Techiman Municipality.

He explained the MBDA had so far handed over 12 toilets, six separate three-unit classroom blocks, Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds at the cost of about GHC3million and spread across the region.

Mr Danquah expressed his satisfaction over the work of some contractors, saying the Authority would meet with those contractors and see the way forward.

“But we would not hesitate to terminate the work of contractors who failed to meet specific standards. The government is investing much and we would not allow these monies to go waste,” he said.

He also entreated the beneficiary communities to take good care of the facilities and advised opinion leaders to develop an interest in construction works going on in their communities and monitor their progress to ensure delivery of quality work to achieve value for money.

Mr Michael Tinjani, the Headteacher of the Ahyiayem Methodist Primary and JHS, thanked the Authority for the classroom block, saying the facility would help increase enrolment and tackle congestion in the school.

He said the school had 691 children, regretting that instead of taking between 35 and 40 pupils in a class, a class in the primary division contained between 80 and 90 pupils, and appealed for the construction of additional classroom blocks for the school.

Established in 2017 by Act 962, the MBDA exercises its mandate in five regions – Ashanti, Bono East, Ahafo, Bono and Eastern and it is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions.