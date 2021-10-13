Check your breast regularly

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency has urged women and girls to regularly check their breasts as precautionary measures.

He also admonished them to check religiously to detect early if there was a lump in their breasts.

Mr Titus-Glover said this on the commemoration of the “National No Brassieres Day,” observed annually on October 13 to encourage women to leave their bra and to create awareness on breast cancer.

National No Bra Day is also a day set aside to raise awareness on the importance of knowing how to carry out breast self-examinations, to recognise the symptoms of breast cancer and urge women to partake in regular breast cancer screening.

On this day, people use the hashtag #nobraday on social media and to encourage women to go braless for a 24-hour period.

Mr Titus-Glover, who was speaking on the Tema Ghana News Agency advocacy platform, urged women to observe the occasion in order not to defeat its purpose.

The former Tema East MP also encouraged men to make conscious efforts to check their partners’ breasts everyday to hold them to see if there was a lump in them.

Generally, the month of October known as the Pink month is used to raise awareness of breast cancer and to show support for everyone affected by breast cancer.

Research has shown that some early signs of breast cancer include; a lump in the chest, painful or itchy breasts, and an unusual discharge from a nipple.