Cheddar, New Force movement Support Asogli Educational Trust Fund With GHS 10,000

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Ho (V/R) 27, March. 2024, – The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), has supported the Asorgli Educational Trust Fund with Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis. According to him, education is one of the fields he intends to add more value when elected as the President.

He made this cash support when he met with the Council of Elders of the Asogli State at Togbui Afede XIV Palace to pay homage to the elders as part of his ”16 Regional Listening Tour” in the Volta Region.

He noted that the tour that he embarked on aimed at listening to the people and knowing their mindset and their expectations. And do research in and know every Region’s potential capabilities and policies for his Manifesto. ”So our manifesto will be based on the mindset, the policies, demands, and requirements of the people,” he stated.

He also pledged to dredge the Volta Lake to improve water transportation and also for irrigation purposes. ”Water transportation brings a new life to humanity because you’re talking about finding a new path that no one has used and all of a sudden everyone is benefiting from that path. So you’re going to see new cities, new communities coming on both left and right sides of these water paths that I intend to marry and merge in this country” he said.

He said his vision is to increase coastal transportation to expand infrastructure because he believes development is not only about constructing roads but also merging rivers which can also help in irrigation farming that will aid the 16 Industrial Revolution he wants to introduce when elected president.

Torgbui Howusu Adzilakle XII, the War Lord of the Asorgli State and Paramount chief of Ho- Dome, who led the Council of Elders and on behalf of Togbi Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, was excited to receive them and their support for the trust fund. ”We thank you for your support for the trust fund. Education is what we need to produce present, not future leaders”. Togbi Howusu stated.

He said the country at its current state needs a third force and therefore was happy to see him as a young man coming into the system. ”Ghana at where we are, where we have reached we need a third force and we need the young ones to be the present rulers, not the future rulers.”

Togbui Howusu XII further noted that he has been advocating to amend the chieftaincy act to allow chiefs to go on pension. He said that the more a man grows the more he becomes stale hence the need for the young ones to infuse with new and better ideas.

His team and his wife accompanied the New Force leader for the one-day tour in the Region.