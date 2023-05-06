Cheddar’s tigers to be housed at the Accra Zoo

The Accra Zoological Gardens, widely known as Accra Zoo, will soon house the tigers brought into the country barely a year ago by Cheddar, a businessman.

Cheddar, known in real life as Nana Kwame Bediako, said he brought the two tigers into the country to add to the value of tourism.

However, the Police together with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission relocated the two cubs.

Mr Paul Addah, Zoo Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “Very soon we will be having the tigers that were with Cheddar, they will be brought into the facility very soon.”

He however declined to comment on the whereabouts of the animals.

Mr Addah said the management of the Zoo had plans to increase the number of the species based on their ecological behaviour and acceptance.

“As a zoo, we keep the species for the entertainment and leisure of our guests, but we also breed and reintroduce them into the ecosystems,” he said.

Mr Addah said Management would continue to appreciate both local and foreign guests for their patronage, adding that they would work to generate more revenue.

Currently, there are 30 different species of animals in the zoo and about 160 individual species.

In 2022, the Zoo recorded a total of 45, 000 visitors. This year, from January till now, the facility had about 11, 000 people and 6,000 visitors for just the month of March.

The Zoo has seen a lot of development with regards to recreational centers and safety of both animals and visitors. There is space for holidays, picnics, birthdays celebrants.