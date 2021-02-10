Mr. Abdul Hayye-Yartey President of Cheetah Football Club has donated some football equipment to GIHOC football club, a juvenile club based in Kumasi.

The items include 20 footballs, two sets of markers, two sets of training bibs and a set of Cheetah Training Jersey.

The presentation was done during the team’s training session at the Atonsu new Astroturf pitch in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

Mr. Yartey in his scouting mission acquired five players from GIHOC FC namely, Emmanuel Idriss, Emmanuel Toku, Emmanuel Bio, Francis Agoanyah, and David Anane Martins where all the five players are currently playing in Europe.

Mr. Yartey who is currently on another scouting duty in the Ashanti region to hunt for talents decided to make this gesture to the club.

“I am currently on a scouting expedition in the Ashanti Region and I decided to donate these items to GIHOC FC, a club that has given me many talented players and also scout for more talents from the club.

“This is not the only presentation I would be doing, more would be done in the coming days” Mr. Yartey said.

Mr. Yartey is on 10-day scouting duty in the Ashanti region to hunt for talented players to beef up the Cheetah FC squad ahead of the upcoming season.