Cheetah FC’s duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah have signed a season loan deal with Danish division One side BK Fremad Amager.

The deal was finalized during the summer but had to leave this winter as their documents were not yet ready. The players jetted off to Denmark on Thursday, January 7 to join their new club

Adade is an offensive right-back or wing-back, known in particular for his pace, stamina, overlapping attacking runs, and his aggressive play. He is also gifted with good crossing and distribution, which allows him to link up with midfielders, and makes him an effective assist provider along the right flank.

In addition, he can strike the ball well and is known for his ability to score goals in particular from outside the area or long-range set-pieces. He is physically strong, and has good work-rate.

He was a member of Coach Karim Zito Under 17 team who came second in Niger during the U17 WAFU B qualifiers in September 2018

Agoanyah on the other hand is a modern and commanding defender, who combines strength and tackling ability with good technique and passing. Due to his height and physical attributes, he is good in the air.

He is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder. He has also occasionally been known to use his height as an additional attacking threat by advancing into more offensive positions, often functioning as an auxiliary striker, in particular if his team are trailing late on during matches, or set-pieces.

The 18 year old is hoping to work hard and seal a permanent deal with Fremad

“I am really excited about this trip. This is my first time travelling outside. I am going to work very hard and get a permanent contract. That is my target.” He said

The two join three other former players of Cheetah (Toku, Martin and Bio) at Fremad. Their re-union will be a great asset to the players and the club.

Source: Dickson Boadi