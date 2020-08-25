Ghana’s Division Two club, Cheetah FC has signed defender Abdulai Slimba on a three-year deal to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020/2021 league season.

Slimba, mutually agreed to part ways with Cape Coast division one side, Venomous Vipers FC to join Cheetah FC for a three-year contract at an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old was an influential member of Vipers where he played 12 out of 13 league matches including the FA cup matches.

The versatile defender was spotted by Cheetah FC during a friendly game between Vipers and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Pedu Park in Cape Coast last year.

After the signing, he said “I decided to join Cheetah FC, because of the enormous opportunities I believe are available for young players like me. From afar, I have been monitoring the Club for a very long time and it has been my dream to join the club.

“We thank Allah Almighty for this day. I am enthused at how the president Mr. Yartey is managing the club and how he is working with the players.”

He stressed that Black Stars player Christian Atsu was playing for a division one club, Feyenoord before joining Cheetah FC in Division two.

He said “we all saw how Christian Atsu’s career turned out when he joined Cheetah. For me, recently, as a young player it is not about the level of the league you play but the level of opportunities available to you at a club while you develop your young career. All I can say for now is joining Cheetah FC is a dream come true and as a player I will work tirelessly to accomplish my purpose of joining the team.”

Cheetah FC president Abdul Hayye Yartey expressed excitement for beating competing clubs to sign Slimba, a player he describes as hardworking and disciplined

“I have been monitoring Slimba for a while now, it started when Vipers was playing a friendly game against Hearts Oak at the Pedu park on 26th October last year.

I watched the last 15 minutes of his performance in that game. Since then, I have been following him. He’s been consistent with his performance for Vipers throughout last season.

“We heard there were a lot of clubs after his signature so we doubled up to sign him in March, but agreed to leave him to play the rest of the 2019/2020 division one league for Vipers.

“I am very happy he has agreed to be part of the Predators Family because he is a very hardworking player and very disciplined as well. He has good potentials to make it to the top.”

Cheetah FC is a Division two that can boast of developing players to the top level.