Cheetah FC striker signs for EL Gouna FC

Cheetah FC forward Amidu Iddrisu has officially been transferred to the Egyptian premier league side EL Gouna FC. The Egyptian side decided to sign Amidu on a 4-year deal after his second training with them.

Amidu after recovering from injury scored 4 goals out of 5 league matches to help his club, Cheetah FC, qualify for the Central Region Division 2 Middle League.

At the Division 2 Middle League, He scored 2 goals out of 2 matches played.

The Sporting Director of the Club, Hossam EL-Zanaty is highly impressed with the signing of the talented Ghanaian forward saying “Amidu has huge potential to become a top striker in the future. we are going to work on him to bring the best out of him, he is very much welcome to the city of El Gouna.

Amidu expressed his joy after signing for the EL Gouna based premier league club today which was the deadline for registration of players in Egypt "I'm very happy to have signed by El Gouna FC, a very respectful club. This is my first stage outside Ghana and it's a big stage. I believe it's a good stage and I'm going to make good use of it.

"Let me thank the president of Cheetah FC Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey for his immense contribution to my career and this stage in my career.

The bankroller of Cheetah Football club, Abdul Hayye-Yartey expressed his joy over the signing of his player ” Amidu’s talent has never been in doubt since I first scouted him. He’s well built and a fine centre forward. If he can keep his focus and concentrate, no doubt he’ll be good potential. I am happy for him and hope he makes good use of this opportunity”

Amidu’s great shooting abilities will be a great addition to the striking force of El Gouna FC