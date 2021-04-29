Division Two league side, Cheetah FC has signed a one-year sponsorship deal with beverage manufacturers, Bel-Aqua.

The sponsorship deal would see Bel-Aqua become the official water sponsor with 12,000 bottles of mineral water a year, and 20 boxes of Bel active every month.

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, the club’s President who signed the deal expressed gratitude to the company saying the gesture would boost the confidence and the morale of the players ahead of the upcoming division two league adding that, it would help develop quality players in the country.

He called on other corporate entities to come on board and support football teams in the country saying, “Running football in Ghana is not easy and so we need your support.”

“Knowing the essence of water to the healthy life of a footballer, we decided to sign this sponsorship agreement with Bel-Aqua purified drinking water which is currently the leading bottled water in the country,” Mr. Yartey said.

The one-year sponsorship deal is subject to renewal to ten years when the one-year agreement elapses.