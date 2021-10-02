Cheetah FC’s striker leaves for trial in Egypt

Cheetah FC’s striker, Amidu Iddris, has today left the shores of Ghana for trial at an unknown Egyptian premier league club

The striker, Amidu Iddris, is expected to leave a good impression in the minds of the Technical handlers of the Egyptian giant for immediate signing.

Amidu who after recovering from injury scored 4 goals out of 5 league matches which enabled his club, Cheetah FC, to qualify for the Central Region Division 2 Middle League.

The 19 year central forward, again, scored 2 goals out of 2 matches he played at the just ended Central Region Division 2 Middle League.

He is a strong clinical finisher who is mostly used as a lone striker. He normally announces his presence in games with his sterling goal scoring and shooting ability.

He was spotted this afternoon at the Kotoka international airport with club president Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey

