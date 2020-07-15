The round’s action in the Premier League is headlined by its final match on the evening of Wednesday 22 July, when Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The match will conclude with the champion Reds lifting the trophy (as it is their final home fixture of the season), but Chelsea will be far more concerned with the 90 minutes preceding that, as they chase UEFA Champions League football for next season and also look to lay down a marker that they could be a challenger to Liverpool’s title defence in 2020-21.

“Every game is going to be pressure now,” said Blues manager Frank Lampard. “It’s a different kind of pressure. But it’s still the same it’s how you focus on the game and the job in hand. We cannot get too caught up in what everyone else does at the moment. That’s the pressure we have to get used to.”

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1 when the teams met in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge back in September 2019, though the Blues turned the tables to win 2-0 in an FA Cup tie in March 2020 – a result they will very much be hoping to repeat in an aim to secure top-table European football next term.

This weekend of La Liga action is headlined by Real Madrid’s trip to Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, as they look to return to champion status in Spain’s elite division. Los Blancos may have wrapped up a record-extending 34th league title by the time of this match and their strong form since the end of lockdown will make them worthy champions.

“We have shown our strength and our solidarity,” said manager Zinedine Zidane. “To play with the consistency we have shown since the restart makes me happy as a coach. Now we need to push hard to the finish line and ensure we reach our goals.”

Real will feel confident of defeating Leganes, having thumped their fellow Madrid club 5-0 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu back in October 2019, courtesy of goals from Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic.

Elsewhere in La Liga this weekend, Barcelona’s final match as likely outgoing champions will see them face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorrotza.

The game could well be manager Quique Setien’s final domestic clash as manager of the Blaugrana, with his likely failure to defend the league title seen as an unforgivable sin in Catalonia. Only if he can guide Barca to the UEFA Champions League next month will his job be saved.

The pick of this round of Serie A matches is the meeting of Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday evening, a key game as far as potentially deciding the title is concerned.

The Bianconeri will feel that a ninth successive Scudetto is theirs for the taking, while Le Aquile must win to revive their hopes of a first championship since the turn of the century.

Juve’s fine form in recent weeks has owed much to the excellent form of attacker Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine having the potential to become a club legend according to former Bianconeri star Claudio Marchisio: “[Dybala’s] class is indisputable, he is one of the purest talents in world football.

Those who critise him don’t understand football. He has a great relationship with the club, I hope that he becomes a ‘Bandiera’ and that he does what I couldn’t do with Juventus: win the Champions League.”

The Turin giants will also be eager for revenge, having been beaten twice by Lazio this season: the Rome-based side beat Juve 3-1 both in a Serie A clash back in December 2019 and in a Super Cup match later the same month.

Premier League fixtures and broadcast details – 18-22 July 2020



Saturday 18 July

4:30pm: Norwich City v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Sunday 19 July

3:00pm: Bournemouth v Southampton– LIVE on SuperSport 3

3:00pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Monday 20 July

5:00pm: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport 4 and

5:00pm: Sheffield United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport 1 and SuperSport 3

7:15pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Tuesday 21 July

5:00pm: Watford v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3

7:15pm: Aston Villa v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport 3

Wednesday 22 July

5:00pm: Manchester United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport 3

7:15pm: Liverpool v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport 1

La Liga fixtures and broadcast details – 19 July 2020

Sunday 19 July

7:00pm: Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Espanyol v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Granada v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Leganes v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Levante v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Osasuna v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Sevilla v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Real Valladolid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport

7:00pm: Villarreal v Eibar – LIVE on SuperSport

Serie A fixtures and broadcast details – 18-20 July

Saturday 18 July

3:15pm: Hellas Verona v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

5:30pm: Cagliari v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

7:45pm: Milan v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

Sunday 19 July

3:15pm: Parma v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

5:30pm: Brescia v SPAL – LIVE on SuperSport 13

5:30pm: Fiorentina v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport 11

5:30pm: Genoa v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport 12

5:30pm: Napoli v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

7:45pm: Roma v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

Monday 20 July

7:45pm: Juventus v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

