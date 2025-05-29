Chelsea Claims Conference League Title with Second-Half Surge Against Betis

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy after a 4-1 comeback victory over Real Betis in Wrocław, Poland, overcoming a halftime deficit with a dominant second-half performance.

Betis took an early lead in the 9th minute when Abde Ezzalzouli converted Isco’s no-look assist. Chelsea’s fortunes shifted after manager Enzo Maresca introduced captain Reece James for Malo Gusto at halftime. Cole Palmer, deployed more centrally, orchestrated the turnaround—first delivering a cross headed home by Enzo Fernández (65’), then curling another pass deflected into Betis’ net by Nicolas Jackson (70’).

Late goals sealed the win: Jadon Sancho fired into the far corner from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s setup (87’), before Moisés Caicedo added a fourth from the edge of the box in stoppage time.

The victory marks Chelsea as the first club to win all five major UEFA continental trophies (Champions League, Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup, Super Cup, and Conference League). They also become the second Premier League side to claim the trophy after West Ham United (2023).