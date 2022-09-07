Chelsea FC Fires Coach Thomas Tuchel After Champions League Defeat

Management of Chelsea Football Club has sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

A statement from the Club said the owners believe it is “the right time” to bring in a new head coach.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement read.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Tuchel was appointed on 26 January 2021, replacing Frank Lampard, and guided the club to their second Champions League title just four months later.

Later that year, he added the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months and owner Todd Boehly has placed Tuchel’s coaching staff in temporary charge until a replacement is found.