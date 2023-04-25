Chelsea in talks with Pochettino

Chelsea are in advanced talks to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

The Argentine, whose most recent job was at Paris St-Germain, is keen on the role but more negotiations will take place before any deal is finalised.

Chelsea want a quick resolution and believe they are at the end of the process as they search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

Pochettino, 51, would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard.

The former England midfielder took charge of the Blues after they sacked Potter at the start of April, but has lost all four of his games in charge.

It is not yet known whether Pochettino, who has been out of work since PSG sacked him in July 2022, will take over immediately or whether Lampard will stay on as planned until the end of the season.

The Argentine said no to an initial approach from Chelsea, but now the club are happy to hand him more control as he looks for a job that allows him to have input and impact beyond selecting the first team.

Chelsea held talks with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann before he fell out of the running.

Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique had been among the contenders, and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who has guided the Turf Moor side to promotion to the Premier League this season, was also on the shortlist.

Pochettino managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

He was sacked in November 2019 after they made a disappointing start to the following campaign – they were 14th in the Premier League at the time of his departure.

Pochettino also guided Spurs to the League Cup final in 2015 and second in the Premier League in 2016-17, with Chelsea winning both competitions.

He was also the Tottenham manager during an infamous game against Chelsea in May 2016 in which his side picked up nine yellow cards, and the hosts three.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge, but were held to a 2-2 draw – a result that ended their title hopes and confirmed Leicester City as Premier League champions.

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after Antonio Conte left in March, but instead looks set to join their London rivals.

‘Pochettino makes perfect sense’

New York Times journalist Rory Smith, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Monday Night Club: “Pochettino would be a great appointment for Chelsea. If I was Pochettino I would also have several pressing questions about what Chelsea’s vision is and taking it with a sense of trepidation.

“I would ask [co-owner] Todd Boehly what he was thinking by signing all these players and what was his plan. Depending on his answer I’d have a vague idea if I was being set up for success or not.

“Pochettino makes perfect sense and I think he is unfairly remembered for not winning anything at Spurs – that completely misses the point of what he did there.

“He’s the strongest candidate and he’s what Chelsea need – playing progressive football and developing young players.”

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton on The Monday Night Club: “I think it would make sense for Chelsea to go for Mauricio Pochettino. The one question I’d be asking Boehly, if I was Pochettino, would be if he is staying out of the dressing room.

“Pochettino would want control and would not want that. Boehly has been too hands-on and if Pochettino goes in he wants it is his way. Chelsea is an attractive proposition.”

