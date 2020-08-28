Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva has joined Chelsea for one year after the central defender ended his contract with Paris Saint-German, the Blues confirmed on Friday.
Silva, 35, left the French giants after their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 23. He joined Chelsea on a one-year contract, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.
“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honors,” the veteran told Chelsea’s club website.
Silva has captained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and the Brazilian national team. He has been a key member of Paris Saint-Germain, winning 23 trophies with the team during his eight-year span. No player has won Ligue 1 more times than Silva’s seven.
Chelsea finished fourth last season in the Premier League and reached the final of the FA Cup before losing to Arsenal.
