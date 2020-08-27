Chelsea have signed a five-year contract with Leicester City’s left-back Ben Chilwell, announced the Premier League club on Wednesday.

According to the British media report, the deal is valued at 45 million pounds (about 59.4 million US dollars).

Chilwell, 23, began his professional career with Leicester City where he made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old in 2015.

Last season, the Leicester City academy graduate featured on 33 occasions for Brendan Rodgers’ side, scoring three goals as the Foxes finished fifth in the Premier League.

“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” Chilwell told Chelsea club’s website. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honors next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea finished fourth last season in the Premier League and reached the final of the FA Cup before losing to Arsenal.