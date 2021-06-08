… Presented With Customized Hearts Of Oak Jersey

Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi has been given a special welcome in Ghana, home of his parents.

He has been enjoying himself since arriving in Ghana for holidays, with meeting Chelsea supporters in Ghana who presented him with a gift which got him smiling.

He was also presented with a customized Hearts of Oak shirt during their league derby against Great Olympics on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The week 28 game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League saw Accra Hearts of Oak taking the lead but ended the epic match in a draw against their city rivals.

The Phobians had the better past of opportunities in the game, but sqanded them.

Emmanuel Nettey scored a beautiful goal for Hearts of Oak before Maxwell Abbey Quaye pegged the scoreline with a towering header late in the game to end the game 1-1.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was present live at the Accra Sports Stadium to witness his maiden Ghana Premier League game.

The fiddly winger was in the company of his dad, Bismark Odoi, a former Hearts of Oak midfielder of the famous club in the 1970s.

The 20-year-old was presented a customized Hearts of Oak Umbro jersey before the start of the match.

Hudson-Odoi’s dad grew up in the Accra suburb of Kokomlemle, sharing a 10-bedroom home with his siblings and mother.

He went to Accra High School before starting to playing for Hearts of Oak in around 1975.

Playing in midfield, Bismark was part of an attacking force known as the Fearsome Fivesome, helping the side to twice finish second in the African Cup of Champions Clubs.

Bismark scored in Hearts of Oak’s historic 2-1 win over rivals Kotoko, in Kumasi, in 1978.

The team won despite finishing with nine men – Bismark scoring the opener and Douglas netting the winner.

Meanwhile, Hudson was part of the Chelsea team that pipped Manchester City 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Portugal a fortnight ago.

He was overlooked by England coach Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

The London-born is still eligible to feature for the Black Stars of Ghana per the new FIFA eligibility rules for playing below age 21.