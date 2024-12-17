Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Shocked After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has expressed his shock after testing positive for a banned substance in a routine urine test.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the Football Association had contacted them following an “adverse finding” in the test provided by the 23-year-old Ukrainian international.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of up to £89 million in 2023, vehemently denies any intentional wrongdoing. In a statement shared on Instagram, he said, “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.”

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon,” he added.

It remains unclear which substance was detected in Mudryk’s test, and whether he has been provisionally suspended. BBC Sport has reached out to the Football Association for further clarification.

Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since November 28, missing the last five matches in all competitions. Although he was included in the matchday squad for Chelsea’s victory over Aston Villa on December 1, he did not feature. Head coach Enzo Maresca had earlier stated that Mudryk’s absence was due to illness.

Since joining Chelsea, Mudryk has made 73 appearances and scored 10 goals for the club.