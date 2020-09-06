The Paramount Chief of Chereponi Traditional Area, Nanyame Kofi Malba VIII, has commended the NPP Government for rolling out pro-poor policies and initiatives transforming the lives of the people in the north.

He mentioned the One-Village, One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District, One-Factory, Free SHS, expansion of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to the vulnerable, and recruitment of university graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo).

Nanyame Kofi Malba expressed the appreciation when he welcomed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to his palace at Chereponi.

Dr Bawumia is on a working visit to the five northern regions to inspect and commission projects executed by the government.

“Your Excellency, we wish to thank you and your government for all the good works you are doing to transform Ghana.

“The several pro-poor policies and programmes by your government like the One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, expansion of the LEAP programme, NABCO, the expansion of electricity to many rural communities amongst others are highly laudable,” the Chereponi Paramount Chief emphasised.

Nanyame Malba singled out the One-Village, One- Dam policy, which had provided essential water for livestock and extended the planting season, and, thus, eliminating the annual ritual of near starvation and famine in the area.

“I also commend your government for providing Chereponi with a town water system and ensuring our people get potable water to drink regularly,” he added.

The Overlord of Chereponi also thanked the Akufo-Addo Administration for successfully creating the North East Region, which is springing up massive infrastructural development in the area.

“More dear to the heart and wellbeing of the people of Chereponi is the peace and harmony we currently enjoy. The Chiefs and people of Chereponi are grateful to your government for these interventions and, thus, restoring peace and harmony in Chereponi,” Nanyame Malba stated.

Vice President Bawumia, on his part, gave the assurance that the Akufo-Addo-led Government would even initiative more developmental projects in the area should they endorse President Akufo-Addo for four more years in the December 7 general elections.