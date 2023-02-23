Chereponi clash: 2 killed following Wenchike sub-chief enskinment

At least two people are reported dead in a communal clash at Chereponi in the North East Region following the enskinment of a sub-chief by the Chief of Wenchike.

Some five others, including an army man, also sustained injuries in the clash on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

Several houses and graneries were torched in the violence.

The conflict has spilt over to six other communities forcing the locals and non-local residents to flee to safety.