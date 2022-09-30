Cherryfield Montessori School wins 2022 GA West BSTEM Quiz Competition quarter-final

Chief Executive Officer of Cherryfield Montessori School (CMS) Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu has charged students at a pre-tertiary level to take the learning of ICT, Science, and Mathematics seriously to scale up access to job opportunities after school.

According to her, focusing on ICT, Maths and Science will help Ghana to achieve inclusive, equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Speaking after Cherryfield Montessori School won the 2022 GA West BSTEM Quiz Competition quarter-finals held at AMASAMAN Presbyterian Church Hall on Thursday 29 September 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Cherryfield Montessori School Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu adequate intellectual exercise is being conducted by the book runners of school to win the trophy for this year.

“Of course, the contestants were on point, I am very excited! This is another big win for Cherryfield Montessori School and this is the second time, we’re the defending champions. This is just a normal walkway for us. We are excited to have emerged victorious in the quarter-finals”, Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu expressed.

GA West BSTEM Quiz Competition was launched in 2021 by GA West Municipal Education Directorate to complement the Government of Ghana’s efforts at the Pre-tertiary level of education to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 including the provision of quality and inclusive education for girls.

The competition is geared towards the enhancement of teaching and learning in the classroom among teachers and students.

Apart from that, the competition is expected to improve the methods of teaching among teachers in the classroom including strategies for learning, sharing of ideas, and better ways of solving ICT, scientific and mathematical problems whilst shaping the knowledge acquisition faculties of pre-tertiary students within the GA West municipality.

The 2022 GA West BSTEM Quiz Competition is the second edition of its kind after it was launched last year.

Today’s competition is for the quarter-final stage of the competition that will pave the way for the semi-final stage.

Sustainable Development Goal four requires Ghana to achieve quality education. This involves inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all.

In this regard, targets include by 2030, ensuring that all girls and boys complete free, equitable, and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and Goal-4 effective learning outcomes.

It also implies that by 2030, ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care, and preprimary education so that they are ready for primary education, and equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university.

Apparently, it is against this background that GA West Municipal GES Directorate is placing a premium on the learning of ICT, Maths, and Science making them a priority for all.

In all, 78 public and 50 private pre-tertiary (basic) schools are participating in this year’s competition.

SDG four further requires that by 2030, Ghana must substantially increase the number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship whilst eliminating gender disparities in education and ensuring equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations.

This stands for ensuring that all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men, and women, achieve literacy and numeracy, and all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.

Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu noted that “The world is evolving, so as a student in the 21st century, you should know your science because everything is about technology now. Of course, learning ICT, Maths, and Science creates job opportunities for students after school. With these subjects, they can create their own job opportunities including engineering works such as coding, robotics, render internet services to companies”.

This requires all efforts to build and upgrade education facilities that are child, disability, and gender sensitive and provide safe, nonviolent, inclusive, and effective learning environments for all by 2030, substantially expand globally the number of scholarships available to developing countries, in particular, least developed countries, small island developing States and African countries, for enrolment in higher education, including vocational training and information and communications technology, technical, engineering and scientific programmes, in developed countries and other developing countries.

Contributing to the debate, the Coordinator of GA West GES Pre-tertiary/basic Schools Madam Ophelia Matanawui has urged participants to treat lessons in Mathematics and Science education with total seriousness.

According to her, the competition is intended to afford students at the basic school level to learn ICT, Maths, science-related subjects, socialise and interact with each other.

“The competition helps them to learn more because as they prepare against the competition they conduct several research, discussions, and sharing of ideas to improve. My advice is that participants should learn more, and encourage their colleagues to take part in the competition next year. As they complete their BECE, they will transfer strategies to their juniors”.

It presupposes that by 2030 there must be a substantial increase in the supply of qualified teachers, including through international cooperation for teacher training in developing countries, especially least developed countries and small island developing states.

At the end of the 2022 GA West Municipal BSTEM Quiz Competition, the ultimate winner will be awarded prizes and items to encourage priority and special interest in ICT, Maths, and Science within the municipality.

Having won the quarter-finals of the competition, Cherryfield Montessori School will proceed to the semi-final stage of the competition to battle for a spot at the final stage which is the champion-of-champions.

Cherryfield Montessori School, the defending and reigning champions, will be seeking to defend the trophy to stamp absolute authority over academic excellence whereas their competitor will attempt to wrestle it.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final stage of the competition scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the CEO of Cherryfield Montessori School, located at Pokuase ACP Junction Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu expressed confidence that contestants will work to the best of their abilities until they are crowned Champions for 2022 GA West BSTEM Quiz Competition.