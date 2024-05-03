CHF Trustees honoured at the 2024 Africa Healthcare Awards

In a glamorous evening at the Accra Conference Centre, the dedicated trustees of The Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana were honoured with the prestigious 2024 International Africa Healthcare Award by the Zenith Global Health Network.

Recognised as the Outstanding Team of the Year during the Awards Ceremony, part of a larger summit focused on ‘Advances in Population Health – Tackling Inequalities and Access: A One Health Approach’, the foundation has played a pivotal role in raising substantial funds, enabling over 220 children to receive fully funded lifesaving open-heart surgeries.

The ceremony, held on April 23, 2024, during a Gala Dinner, celebrated the successes of healthcare professionals from across the continent. With over 10 categories across health and social care, the event underscored the significant achievements within the healthcare sector, highlighting the critical work of teams like those at The Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana.

The trustees, Mrs. Jacqui Ahomka Lindsey, Mrs. Surama King, Miss Folake Ojo, Ms. Dzigbordi Dosoo, Mrs. Grace Krobo-Edusei, and Mrs. Karen Hendrickson, have been at the forefront of these efforts. Over the past 13 years, their unwavering dedication has raised over $2 million, directly funding the medical needs of 220 children. This has not only saved lives but also alleviated the financial burdens of their families, giving them a renewed sense of hope and a brighter future.

Mission and Vision of the Foundation: Our primary mission is to provide essential financial support to families facing the daunting challenge of affording critical yet costly, life-saving surgeries for their children. The vision of the Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana is to ensure that no child in Ghana should suffer or die from a treatable or manageable heart condition due to lack of financial resources.”

Mrs Jacqui Ahomka Lindsey, the foundation’s president, expressed profound gratitude during the ceremony: “We are profoundly grateful to Zenith Global Health Network for this esteemed recognition, which fills our hearts with immense joy and pride. It reaffirms our unwavering commitment to our cause and honours the collective compassion of our supporters and donors, whose generosity has been vital in our success.”

The foundation also extended a heartfelt thanks to its sponsors, donors, and everyone who has supported its mission. Through these contributions, the foundation has changed the lives of over 220 children, igniting hope and providing a new lease on life for the families affected.

During the awards ceremony, Mrs Jacqui Ahomka Lindsey, alongside her fellow trustees, reaffirmed their dedication to their mission. With renewed commitment, they pledged to persist in their noble efforts with the same fervour and dedication that have characterised their notable journey. This accolade honours their historical achievements and strengthens their ongoing commitment to fostering health and hope for the future.