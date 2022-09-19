Chief and brother arrested over Illegal mining in Sefwi-Elubo

The Sefwi – Wiawso police have arrested the chief of Sefwi-Elubo and his brother in connection with illegal mining in Sefwi- Elubo township in the Western North Region.

The Police are pursuing six others, who are on the run.

The suspects, Nana Anini Baffour and his brother Kwadwo Affi, were arrested on September 16 2022, following Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

In a statement signed and issued by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director Public Affairs, indicated that investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound, leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.

Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the Police in other houses in the same vicinity. Investigation further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects, who are on the run are the main people behind the illegal mining activities in the area.

The statement said, “as investigations continue, we would like to assure the public that all those involved will be brought to face justice”.