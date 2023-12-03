Chief and nine suspects apprehended for illegal mining

The Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Unit (RRU) successfully apprehended Nana Kwame Sobre II, the Chief of Manse, and nine other individuals during a crackdown on illegal mining activities. The operation, conducted on November 29, aimed to curb illicit mining led by influential political figures and traditional leaders in the Manse area of the Anhwiaso East Forest Reserve, near Diaso in the Bibiani Forest District of the Western North Region.

As part of the operation, the team dismantled two excavators and two heavy-duty generator plants at the illegal mining site. The nine individuals arrested alongside Chief Nana Kwame Sobre II were identified as Osman Shaibu, Nana Kwasi, Desmond Nkrumah, Abraham Donko, Frank Mensa, Richard Kurofi, Patrick Ayambila, Abdul Salam, and Rasad Nuoeeikaa.

During interrogations, the suspects revealed that Chief Nana Kwame Sobre II had introduced them to the illegal mining business. Presently, the arrested individuals are being held at the Dunkwa Police Station, with plans for their subsequent transfer to the relevant Police jurisdiction in the Western North Region for court proceedings.

Addressing the media, Mr. Samuel Darko Akonnor, the Coordinator of the Rapid Response Unit, issued a strong warning to all involved parties to cease such activities. He underscored the Forestry Commission’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s forest and wildlife resources, as well as its water bodies.