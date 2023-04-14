Chief appeals for a Police Station

Nana Amonu Kyere II, the Chief of Assin Sibinso has appealed to the government to build a police post in the town to reduce the crime wave in the community.

He stressed that the absence of a police station was aggregating crime and insecurity in the community, while some youth had taken to ill behaviours that needed urgent correction.

Nana Kyere II made the appeal at the maiden celebrations of Assin Sibinso-Bohumase homecoming and fundraising ceremony, to initiate the building of a police post and expand the community’s health centre.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the establishment of a police post would ensure rapid response to the high incidence of crime, improve security, as well as protect life and property.

He said currently, people travel about 52 kilometers to the Assin Darmang Police Station or Nyankumasi Ahenkro Police Station to file complaints.

Rev. Father Stephen Amoah-Gyasi, the Director of Caritas and Socio-economic Development of the Catholic Arch Diocese of Cape Coast, said the town and its surrounding communities were experiencing high rates of insecurity, due to the absence of a police post.

He admonished the indigenes of these communities and other benevolent organisations to join hands in building a police post to reduce all manner of crimes being perpetuated by some recalcitrant persons.

He encouraged parents and guardians to invest in the education of their children and wards to enable them to acquire employable skills and become professionals and assets to the nation.