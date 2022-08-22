Chief appeals for calm over destructive activities of Fulanis

Nana Amoah I, Chief of Adoe, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, has appealed to the youth of the area for calm despite destruction of farms by Fulani herdsmen.

The chief said, with the support of his council of elders, they were making efforts for the Municipal Security Council (MuSeC) to draw the attention of the Regional Security (RegSeC) to the matter which was depriving them of their livelihoods.

He said: “Farming is our economic mainstay… and the “challenge is not a new thing.”

Nana Amoah said the issue is before the RegSec and expressed the hope that a joint Police-Military operation would bring the situation under control for the people to go about their farming activities in peace.

Nana Amoah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adoe, following a retaliatory move by irate youth of the community on Fulani herdsmen, resulting to the killing of some cattle.

According to the aggrieved youth, who wore red headgear and armbands, the influx of the nomads and their cattle in the area was causing extensive destruction to their farms and food crops.

Nana Amoah expressed worry that the population of cattle in the area numbered more than 7,000 and they had destroyed many maize, yam and cassava farms.

He said the destructive activities of the herdsmen, who wielded cutlasses and other offensive weapons had created fear and panic in the area, saying many farmers were even afraid to go to their farms.

That notwithstanding, Nana Amoah urged the youth to exercise restraint for the Municipal Security Council to tackle the problem to ensure either the Regional Police Command or a combined Military-Police force would intervene as a matter of urgency to avoid mayhem in the area.

Mr Issahaku Sulemana, the Assemblyman for Adoe Electoral Area, told the GNA that the leadership of the community had informed the Management of the Municipal Assembly, but the nomads and their cattle kept arriving in the area.

“We have no other option than to drive them away by ourselves,” the Assemlyman said.

Meanwhile, some resident farmers in the area said they lived in fear of reprisal from the Fulani herdsmen, who escaped and left their animals in the area and, therefore, appealed for military protection.

Efforts by the GNA for the Regional Police Command to speak about the issue proved futile as a source at the Office of the Regional Commander said it was only him (the Commander), who could speak about it, but he was not available.