Chief appeals for Small Town Water System

Kuoro Mohammed Bein Dajan, newly enskinned Chief of Lipilime, has appealed to the government to help the community with reliable water supply.

He said that would help reduce the burden women go through before getting water. “There is the need for my community to be provided with a Small-town Water System given the fact that the projected population of my community should be about 3,000”, he said.

The 35-year-Old Vulcanizer made the appeal during his enskinment and outdooring as the Divisional Chief of Lipilime in the Sissala West District.

The outdooring ceremony was in the presence of the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area and other high-profile chiefs.

Kuoro Dajan thanked the kingmakers for selecting him to lead the community.

He emphasised that the limited number of functional bore-holes were located at distances that were more than three kilommeters from home, compelling some of the women to resort to other unwholesome sources of water making them vulnerable to water-borne diseases.

The newly enskinned chief said, “I am encouraging the youth to take advantage of the vast land to engage in farming”.

He appealed to the government to review its flagship agricultural programme of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) by making fertilizer, seeds, and other inputs readily available for the 2022/2023 farming season.

Kuoro Dajan said it was important for the community to be captured under the One-Village-One-dam policy being implemented by the government.

On health, he appealed for the upgrading of the Lipilime Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound into a Clinic with Midwives to reduce the traveling stress pregnant women go through to access antenatal and skill delivery services.

Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann Ⅳ, the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, admonished the newly enskinned Chief to be the servant of the people and not lording the position on them.