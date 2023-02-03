Chief asks citizens of Adzintem to return home to contribute to development

Nana Asare Andoh I, Chief of Gomoa Adzintem, has called indigenes to return home and contribute towards the 2023 festival aimed at developing the town.

Nana Andoh made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a non-denominational church service held by the community to ask God for protection, peace and successful celebration.

The day was also used to inaugurate an edifice built by the Chief of the Town with support from the citizenry who provided communal labour, to house the queen mother of the area.

The activities of the festival commenced on Monday, January 30 with candlelight procession and a clean-up exercise and it would be climaxed on Saturday, February 4 with a grand durbar, after a procession of Chiefs.

Nana Andoh stated that the celebration of the festival was a period all citizens of Adzintem, friends, visitors, tourist and their development partners should soberly reflect on the town’s growth and voluntarily contribute to aid the development of the town and not only for merry making.

He urged all celebrants to eschew all forms of social vices and immoral deeds, which could mar the beauty of the festival.

“There might be petty misunderstandings during such occasions, but I am pleading with all and sundry to control themselves if they are offended, they should let bygones be bygones in the interest of peace,” Nana Andoh stated.

On the economic value of the festival he indicated that it was expected that it will boost tourism and business activities to stimulate the local economy.

He stated that the culture and social values of the festival include, uniting the people home and abroad, rebuilding confidence among the people and offering avenues for investors to invest in the Area.

He reminded the people of the COVID-19 Pandemic and HIV and AIDS and urged them to take good care of themselves to avoid contracting diseases or be infected while making merry.

He encouraged all to uphold their cultural values and contribute their quota to make Gomoa Adzintem a place of choice for investment.