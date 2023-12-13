Chief Bawayele Nnaayele Dakurah lll to be honored with a football Gala

The people of Tizza will organize a football gala to celebrate the one year anniversary of their chief Bawayele Nnaayele Dakurah lll.

The three day gala will kick-off on the 26th of December and end on the 28th of December 2023 at the Tizza JHS Football Park.

Participating teams are Nimbare FC, Saaduon Royal Stars, Boi Young Youth, Naayibog Warriors, Mwofo FC, Bachoglo Wonderful Strikers and Baagu Young Youth. The event will be used to select a formidable team for the Tizza town. Organizer of the tournament is a former athlete, coach and events organizer James Anlaaminge, a native of Tizza said the event is organized to promote peace and unity among the good people of Tizza and to also celebrate the one year anniversary of their Chief.

Invited dignitaries for the program include the member of parliment for the area, Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah and the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the area, Lawyer Nicholas Soriyiri.

The Chief of Tizza is the guest of honor, while sponsors of the gala include Dr. Caesar, producers of Lina Energy Tea, Ambassador Lutterodt, former GAA Chairman, Kpookeke Alcoholic beaverage and Indomie Ghana.

Source James Anlaaminge