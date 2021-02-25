Nii Mensah Dza-Nyomo, the Chief of Musuku, a surburb of Kwabenya, has called on the Government to halt activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) groups in Ghana.

He said the act defied the natural order of mating and must be condemned and discouraged in every possible way.

“We, as traditional rulers, also play a major role in electing our President, as such, we are very important in nation building. If nothing is done about this soon, all traditional rulers in the 16 regions of Ghana will come together to release a press statement on this menace,” Nii Dza-Nyomo said.

Nii Dza-Nyomo made the call following reports of some residents of Ashongman Estates A-line alleged to be involved in LGBTQ activities.

He said the act had brought shame to the Kwabenya community and desecrated the land, which had the tendency of affecting growth and progress of residents.

“Growing up, none of my grandparents told me of anyone who had intercourse with a same sex and conceived children out of it. This is an abomination to God and as traditional rulers we are God’s representatives here on earth. As such, we condemn this act in its entirety,” the Chief said.