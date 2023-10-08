Chief Calls On Indigenes To Support Township Development

Story: Robert Ayanful, Gomoa Ekroful

The Chief of Gomoa Ekroful and Dabewhen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, Nana Abban Ewudzi V, has called on indigenes of the town, both home and abroad, to contribute their quota, whether in cash or kind, to support the development of the area.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Akwambo Festival celebration slated for January 7, 2024, the Chief further admonished people of the town, especially those outside the country, to seize the festival occasion as an opportunity to come home and support the development of the township.

He hinted that next year’s festival celebration would serve as the opportunity to mobilise resources to construct an ultra-modern community center for the town.

He, therefore, urged all to support such a worthy course.