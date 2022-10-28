Chief calls on Yakoko Citizens to support development projects

Barimah Okata Amoah II, the Chief of Yakoko, a farming community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has called on residents of the area to contribute towards their development.

He also advised the youth to take their education seriously to become good future leaders.

Barimah Amoah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, also announced that on December 31, 2022, the people will launch a five-year development programme as part of activities towards their Odwira Festival.

He said some of the projects outlined in the programme included the provision of educational structures and health centres, adding that land has already been made available for such projects.

Barimah Amoah said to alleviate the sufferings of the people who had to travel far distances in search of water, the community have been provided with three boreholes while the D/A School had been supplied with 30 dwarf desks and 20 chairs.

He stated that the gesture was his personal contribution towards the improvement of the lives of the people.

He asked the people to show keen interest in self-help projects while appealing to the Government to rehabilitate the five-kilometer road that linked the town to the main Accra – Kumasi Road to facilitate the transportation of farm produce to marketing centres.