Chief Cautions Landguards as Fetteh Kakraba Wins Supreme Court Judgment

The Mankrado of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Yaw Kwadromanu, has issued a stern warning to landguards, cautioning them against using the community as a haven for their activities.

This follows a landmark Supreme Court judgment affirming that the Essel Amanquado family are the rightful allodial owners of the Fetteh Kakraba lands.

The legal battle, which has spanned several years, began with a ruling in favor of the Essel Amanquado family at the Winneba High Court.

However, their claim was challenged by their counterparts from Gomoa Fetteh, leading to an appeal and ultimately a final determination by the Supreme Court.

On October 30, 2024, the Supreme Court delivered its ruling, reaffirming the earlier judgments and declaring the Fetteh lands to be under the ownership of the Essel Amanquado family.

According to Nana Yaw Kwadromanu, this verdict ends years of dispute and legal contention.

Speaking after the judgment, the Mankrado expressed his commitment to ensuring peace and order in the community.

He warned landguards and other groups who may seek to exploit the situation for personal gain, stating firmly that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We want peace in Fetteh Kakraba. This judgment confirms that the Essel Amanquado family owns these lands, and any other claims are without basis. I caution those who think they can use threats and violence to create chaos—this community will not serve as a haven for such activities,” Nana Yaw Kwadromanu declared.

The judgment has been hailed by the people of Fetteh Kakraba as a significant victory for justice and a step toward resolving longstanding tensions over land ownership in the area.

Local authorities and the traditional council have pledged to work closely with law enforcement to maintain peace and prevent any acts of lawlessness in the aftermath of the ruling.

As the community moves forward, the Mankrado called on all parties to respect the Supreme Court’s decision and focus on fostering unity and development in the area.