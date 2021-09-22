Chief commissions ICT laboratory for Akyem Methodist Basic School

Nana Okofo Daafo Essiful II, Chief of Wassa Akyem, has commissioned an ultra-modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for Akyem Methodist Basic School in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality.

The facility worth GH¢62,000.00 has furniture, eight desktop computers with accessories, one laptop computer, an office, and a bedroom apartment for the ICT teacher.

Speaking at the function, Nana Essiful II said, “l initiated the project to promote the study of ICT in my community, my elders and individuals massively supported me”.

He said currently, many schools in the country do not have an ICT laboratory although it is one of the examinable subjects in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said pupils at Akyem would now have a practical experience of the subject and improve upon their performance, stressed that it would also facilitate the research work of teachers to enhance their service delivery.

Nana Essiful II announced that “my elders at a point even agreed to channel GH¢27,000 that was meant for us into the project. I am really grateful to them and all those who supported”.

He further said although they had budgeted for twenty desktop computers, they were only able to purchase eight and one laptop.

Nana Essiful II appealed to corporate organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, and philanthropists to assist them with more desktop computers to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, praised the chief of Akyem for his exemplary leadership.

“I am calling on other traditional leaders and well meaning citizens to emulate this exemplary stewardship by committing resources in the development of our communities,” he said.

Mr Kessie urged the youth to take advantage of the ICT centre to acquire all the basic skills and identify opportunities that existed within their environment.

Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the chief and elders of Akyem, assured them that the facility would be put to good use and maintained regularly to prolong its life span.