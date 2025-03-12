Chief Decries Illegal Mining In Forest Reserves

Nana Ofori Ahenkan ll, the chief of Sefwi Bonzian and Krontihene of Sefwi Wiawso traditional council, complained to the Western North Regional Minister, Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum, about ‘indiscipline’ in the region’s forest reserves due to illegal mining activities.

He said galamsey operators were indiscriminately destroying the forest reserves in search of gold.

He said the destruction also leads to the pollution of water bodies, culminating in disease outbreaks.

He urged the minister to protect and serve the people by taking action to prevent unlawful deforestation.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan ll asked the authorities to ensure miners are properly licensed before engaging in the extractive activities.

The chief also appealed to the minister to help finish the construction of the Bonzian and Juaboso town roads, which started before the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said the Benchmaa barrier to Juaboso Nkwanta road was deplorable and urged the government to fix it.

Nana called for the Bonzian waterfalls development and asked the government to convert Nana Ntaadu SHS, a private school, to a public school.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II impressed upon Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum to remind Ghana’s first female vice president, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to fulfill the promises she made to the Sefwi Bonzian and Krontihene people when she visited the area to canvass votes ahead of the December 2024 general elections.

Hon. Wibert Petty Bretum promised the chief his relentless resolve to end illegal mining in the region’s forest reserves.

He also pledged to deliver Nana’s message to the vice president.