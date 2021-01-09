The Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Mr Felix Chaahaah, has retired.

At a send-off party, he said he enjoyed working in the Local Government Service, notwithstanding the numerous challenges and hazards of the job.

Mr Chaahaah who is also the Dean of the Regional Coordinating Directors in the country said “I am retiring from the Public Service a very proud man, who has contributed significantly towards the development of both Ghana Civil Service and Local Government Service in particular and the country in general.”

He was grateful to the Volta Regional Minister, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Heads of Departments and Agencies and other institutions for their support during his tenure.

Mr Chaahaah served for close to 35 years in public service and by the established tradition of the Regional Coordinating Directors, the Dean position is held by the most senior Regional Coordinating Director, he would hand over the baton to Alhaji Alhassan H. Issahaku of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the Coordinating Council had enjoyed a lot of benefits from the wide range and rich experience of Mr Chaahaah.

He described him as a “very nice person and very cooperative,” making sure that the right thing was done qualitatively and within the stipulated timeframe to be productive.

Dr Letsa commended him for working assiduously and developing comprehensive mechanisms to ensure that Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MDAs) in the Region delivered to expectation.

The Minister said Mr Chaahaah exhibited high skills of professionalism in discharging his duties and that had reflected in the work of the MDAs, which raised their performance on the league table.

Dr Letsa said the best performing district in the Region before Mr Chaahaah assumed position as the Chief Director had 56th position on the national league table, but moved to fourth position on the table under the tenure of the Director.

Mr Maxwell Kofi Blagodzi, Deputy Oti Regional Minister, also commended him, saying he was a fine gentleman that one could work with because of his supportive character.

Alhaji Alhassan H. Isaahaku, the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, congratulated him for playing his part and contributing his quota to enhance the development of the country.

There were well wishes from Municipal and District Chief Executives, Heads of Departments and Agencies, GIZ Regional representative and others.