Chief granted bail for fraudulent sale of land

Solomon Boye Borquaye, aka Nii Aboabo, the Chief of Oboabo Oyibi who was arrested for alleged fraudulent sale of Land has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Borquaye was remanded earlier on after he was arrested on a bench warrant in a GHC 45,000 land transaction.

In a motion for bail pending trial, Mr. J. K Yeboah, counsel for the accused person, argued that he has on behalf of his client handed over GHC 25,000 to the prosecution to be given to the complainant.

Mr. Yeboah said when granted bail, Borquaye would mobilise his resources and pay the balance.

He entreated the court to admit his client to bail pending trial.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Richard Amoah did not oppose bail.

He said Borquaye had shown some level of commitment by paying GHC 25,000.

“We leave the conditions for the grant of bail to the court’s discretion,” he said.

The court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo granted the motion for bail and admitted Borquaye to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with one surety.

It adjourned the matter to July 24.

Borquaye was charged with fraudulent transaction. He denied the charge.

The prosecution’s case is that the complainant is a businessman who resides Kumasi.

It said in 2021, the complainant needed a parcel of land to buy and was introduced to Borquaye as the head and lawful representative of Borkwei Mayewani family of Aboabo by a friend.

The prosecution said on July 15, 2021, the complainant met the accused who indicated that he could sell two plots of land to him for GHC45,000, issued documents covering the lot and took the money.

It said when the complainant went to develop the land, one James Folagin, challenged him on ownership.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was picked up.

The prosecution said Borquaye admitted selling the land to the complainant.

A search conducted on the land at the Lands Commission indicated that the “land is affected by land Certificate number TC2406 issued to Okiyipa Ogya Agona Family.”

The prosecution said investigations established that, at the time of granting the land to the complainant, Borquaye had no title to the land.