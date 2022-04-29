Chief Imam appeals to all to help preserve Ghana’s peace

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue to preserve and protect the peace of the country.

He said it was crucial for all to live in peace and harmony with one another in order to engender national cohesion and stability.

Sheikh Sharubutu made the appeal when a delegation from Imperial General Assurance paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Mr. Robert Wugah, presented a donation of cash and food items on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the company to the office of the Chief Imam.

He used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the Chief Imam for his sterling leadership and the use of his office to promote peace and religious tolerance.

For his part, the Board Chairman of Imperial General Assurance, Mr. Ivan Avereyireh, wished the Chief Imam well on the occasion of his 103th birthday.

He appealed to Muslim youth to exercise restraint during the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, in order to prevent avoidable motorcycle accidents.

Other members of the company’s delegation included Hajia Hamida Nuhu, Board Secretary ; Mr. Kofi Kyereh-Darkwah, a Consultant; Mrs. Josephine Asumbire ,Chief Operations Officer; Eric Paakow Selby, Head of Corporate Affairs, among others.