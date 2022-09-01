Chief Imam commends Education Minister for reforms in education 

Dr Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, on Wednesday commended, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, and the government for the ongoing reforms in the education space.

The Chief Imam said the Free Senior High initiative and the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education were among the best policies spearheaded by the Ministry to transform the country’s education to be fit for purpose.

Sheikh Sharubutu said this in Accra when Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, paid a courtesy call on him to discuss the Ministry’s plans for education and sought his suggestions for the holistic development of education.

Government had made huge investment in education, almost seven Polytechnics in the country were under construction with 32 STEM high schools to be built, of which 10 of the schools would be started this year, including Muslims schools.

The Chief Imam commended the Ministry of Education’s strategic interventions to transform the country’s education to meet the needs of industry for socio-economic development.

He called on the Government to address all challenges in the country’s educational system to aid effective teaching and learning.

Dr Adutwum said the visit was part of his “listening tour” and acknowledged the largest Islamic school in Ghana was at Abreso, Kumasi.

The Minister emphasised that through his preaching and admonitions, there had been a peace in between Christians and Muslims across the schools in the country.

“There has never been a fight between them based on religion. So you can really see that the Chief Imam’s has champion the peace that the nation needs to maintain between Christians and Muslims.