Sheik Dr. Osmanu Nuru Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, has been conferred a Road Safety Goodwill Ambassador by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to help curb road accidents in the country.

The religious leader in his new role would partner the Authority in advocacy and awareness creation with regards to promoting road safety practices among motorists.

Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General of the NRSA, said the Authority found it appropriate to confer such a role on the National Chief Imam due to his role in peacebuilding in the country.

She said the religious leader was a peace and unity advocate and that his role would help the Authority realised its goal of promoting road safety practices.

“By the Chief Imam’s exhibited and known personal interest and commitment to Ghana’s peace and social development issues, the NRSA has identified him as the right personality for such a role,” she said.

She said the conferment would go a long way to add weight to all existing programmes put in place to reduce carnage on the roads and promote development in the country.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah said the NRSA had been working closely with stakeholders such as the Ghana Police, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Road Agencies, and the media is rolling out interventions to curb road accidents.

The National Chief Imam, thanked the Authority for the honour done him, saying, road safety was a national concern and he would lead in the advocacy and creating awareness, particularly among his followers.

He said he would instruct community leaders in his communities to relay the importance of practicing road safety measures to residents and in mosque gatherings.

“We are grateful for the conferment. Road accidents are a national concern and I will advocate and create awareness among my followers to reduce the canker,” he said.

