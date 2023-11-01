Chief Imam confers Peace Ambassador Title on Sarkin Taller

Sarkin Abdul Rahman Abubakar aka Taller, the Zongo chief of Gomoa Bantama, Adade and Millennium city has given title of peace ambassador.

Sarkin Abdul Rahman Abubakar (Taller) was honoured by the national chief Iman Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu recently for his good works within Gomoa East and beyond.

Alhaji Issaka Fuseni the Galadima for Sarkin said, they are all humble by chief recognition, and pleaded with everyone to make Gomoa East a safe place for all.

He further noted that Sarkin Taller has acquitted himself very well hence such recognition to him. He hope every subject under him will help move the community forward