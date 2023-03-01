Chief Imam eulogizes Asantehene for creating greater bondage for all tribes

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, has eulogised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for creating a greater bond between zongo communities and the Manhyia palace.

He said the continued tolerance by the Asantehene to the zongo communities and other tribal groupings in the Ashanti region, was a clear demonstration of the affection the Asantehene had for all groups and his desire for stronger national unity and cohesion.

Sheikh Usman Sharabutu, stated these when he joined the Asantehene to celebrate the Awukudae festival at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The Chief Imam prayed for Otumfuo Osei Tutu and wished Allah’s blessings and wisdom for him to enable him continue to chart the course of peace and unity among all people in the country.

He also used the occasion to commiserate with the Asantehene, on the death of his brother, the Ashanti regional chief Imam, Alhaji Umar Farouk Saeed, few days ago.

Sheikh Saharabutu also informed the Asantehene on the commissioning of the refurbished Kumasi Central Mosque, which would be done on Friday, March 03, this year.