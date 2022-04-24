Chief Imam Nuhu Sharubutu Is 103 years; Veep Wishes Him Well

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Saturday paid an unannounced visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at the Old Fadama residence, to wish him well on his 103rd Birthday.

The Vice President prayed for long life and good health for the Chief Imam so that the nation would continue to drink from his fountain of wisdom.

Dr Bawumia said Ghana was enjoying peace and harmony in the West African Sub-region because of the cordial relations between Muslims and Christians, noting that the Chief Imam was an embodiment of peace that resonated through his relationships with all religious faiths in the country.

Also in a post on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia wrote: “Happy 103rd Birthday to my father, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.”

“Mallam, as he is affectionately referred to, is an epitome of Allah’s amazing Grace, and we thank Allah for the life of this great man, who continues to inspire millions. He has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana.”

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life. Happy Birthday Mallam!”

The Chief Imam, through his Spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaib, commended the Vice President for the surprise visit and prayed for continued peace and stability for the nation.

He prayed for Allah’s wisdom and guidance for the President, Vice President and the entire members of the Government.