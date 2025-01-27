Chief Imam of Ghana Visits BOST Headquarters to Congratulate Youngest-Ever CEO, Afetsi Awoonor

On Monday, January 27, 2025, Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, the revered Chief Imam of Ghana, paid a significant visit to the Head Office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) in Accra to congratulate Mr. Afetsi Awoonor on his appointment as Managing Director.

Awoonor, who is regarded as a son to the Chief Imam, makes history as the youngest-ever person to hold the position of CEO at BOST.

During the visit, the Chief Imam shared heartfelt congratulations with Mr. Awoonor, acknowledging both the honor and responsibility that came with the role. He reflected on the deep personal bond between their families, having been long-time friends with Afetsi Awoonor’s late father, the respected Professor Awoonor. The Chief Imam also emphasized the trust and confidence placed in Mr. Awoonor by Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, and the high expectations the country now has for his leadership.

Mr. Awoonor, who has vast experience in the industry and has previously served as a manager at BOST, is set to lead the company toward achieving its strategic goals. The Chief Imam offered wise words of encouragement, advising him and his management team to remain dedicated, act with integrity, and serve with commitment in fulfilling the expectations of Ghanaians.

The visit concluded with a prayer, where the Chief Imam sought divine guidance and blessings for Mr. Awoonor and the entire BOST management team, ensuring that they receive strength and success in their new roles. This visit not only highlighted the personal connection between the families but also underscored the critical importance of effective leadership in driving progress in strategic sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

Afetsi Awoonor expressed his readiness and determination to live up to the trust placed in him, emphasizing his commitment to bringing innovation and dedication to BOST’s leadership. The visit symbolizes a promising new chapter for BOST and, with the support and blessings of influential leaders like Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, the organization is poised to achieve significant milestones in Ghana’s development.