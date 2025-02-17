Chief Imam Praises AcrossFaiths Foundation for Historic World Harmony Week

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended executives and members of the AcrossFaiths Foundation Ghana for organising the 2025 edition of the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the first week of February as World Interfaith Harmony Week in 2010 to promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among people of different faiths.

The commemoration of the 2025 edition of the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week in Ghana for the first time since the inception of the week-long global event in 2010 was spearheaded by the AcrossFaiths Foundation Ghana.

The week-long event, observed globally from 1st to 7th February annually aims to foster peace, unity, and cooperation among people of different faiths.

The commemorative activities come at a time when the world is grappling with religious tensions and environmental crises, underscoring the significance of interfaith collaboration in addressing societal challenges.

The commemoration of the United Nations-declared World Interfaith Harmony Week in Ghana brought Christians, Muslims, and traditional authorities under one umbrella to worship regardless of one’s religious affiliations, to promote mutual respect and contribute to national peace and development.

In addition to the worship sessions, symposiums were organised for some selected basic and secondary schools in Accra to engage young people on the values of religious tolerance and harmony.

The symposium at the various schools provided a platform for students to learn from religious leaders and scholars on the importance of coexistence in a diverse society.

Highlighting further the intersection between faith and environmental stewardship, the Foundation again launched an “Interfaith Action against Climate Change” initiative where students, teachers, members of the clergy, and traditional leaders planted trees.

The symbolic tree-planting exercise aimed at inspiring faith communities to take active roles in environmental protection.

The recognition by the National Chief Imam is a testament to the foundation’s efforts in promoting peace, unity, and harmony among different faiths in Ghana.

AcrossFaiths Foundation has been at the forefront of interfaith dialogue and cooperation, bringing together representatives from various religious groups, including the Christian Council, Traditional Councils, and the Office of the National Chief Imam.

The foundation’s commitment to fostering a culture of tolerance, understanding, and mutual respect aligns with the National Chief Imam’s call for religious harmony among all practitioners.

By acknowledging AcrossFaiths Foundation’s efforts, the National Chief Imam reinforces the importance of interfaith collaboration in promoting national cohesion and peace.