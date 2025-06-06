Chief Imam Urges Moral Renewal and Global Justice in Eid Message

National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has called for moral reawakening and an end to global conflicts in his Eid Al Adha message to Muslims in Ghana and worldwide.

Delivered by his Personal Assistant Dr. Abubakari Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, the message emphasized the festival’s deeper significance beyond ritual observance.

“Eid Al Adha is a festivity of sacrifice and an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in Allah,” Sharubutu stated, noting that divine interest lies “not in the flesh and blood of sacrificed animals but in our commitment to piety.”

The spiritual leader addressed urgent humanitarian crises, particularly in Gaza, urging global leaders and citizens to prioritize peace and justice. “We cannot surrender our God-given humanity to modern-day barbarity in the name of supremacy,” he declared, advocating for principles where “RIGHT [prevails] over might, UNITY over disunity, FORGIVENESS over vindictiveness, RECONCILIATION over aggression, and PEACE over violence.”

Drawing on Abrahamic traditions, Sharubutu framed true sacrifice as rejecting selfishness and hatred while promoting collective welfare. He appealed to Ghanaians to harness Eid’s moral significance for societal transformation, encouraging a shift “from negativity to positivity in the supreme interest of our society.”

Sharubutu’s annual messages consistently bridge spiritual reflection with contemporary social challenges, reinforcing his role as a national moral voice.