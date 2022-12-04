Chief Iman pledges to improve facilities at Kamgbunli Islamic SHS

The National Chief Iman, His Eminence Alhaji Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has assured the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School at Kamgbunli of his office’s readiness to liaise with the Ghana Education Trust Fund to improve upon existing infrastructure and social amenities in the school.

The pledge, which followed a request by headmaster of the school, Alhaji Osmanu Zakaria came to light when the National Chief Iman and his entourage visited the school as part of a two-day historic visit to his hometown, Axim in the Western Region.

Alhaji Sheik Dr Osmanu Sharubutu who spoke through his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyaw, after excellent and eloquent Quaranic recitations by some of the students, lauded efforts by the headmaster and staff for the teaching and memorization of the Holy Quaran.

Sheik Dr Sharubutu said he was able to memorise the Holy Quaran at age 10.

He prayed for Allah’s presence to be on Kamgbunli and named the town in Islam as “Medina” meaning land of blessings.

He appealed to the students to uphold the tenets of Islam and pursue education to the highest level.

Earlier, the headmaster of the school, Alhaji Osmanu Zakaria, appealed to the office of the National Chief Iman, the office of the Vice-President and the office of the Second Lady for a school bus, a 12-unit classroom block, an ICT laboratory as the most pressing needs of the school.

The headmaster said despite the challenges bedeviling the school, it continued to chalk successes in academics and extra-curricular activities.

He described the National Chief Iman’s contribution to both Islamic and secular education as unprecedented.