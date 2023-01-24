Chief Justice calls on Ghanaians to have confidence in the Courts System

Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has called on Ghanaians to have confidence in the judicial system.

He made the call during the inauguration of a District Court Complex at Ngleshie Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality.

“The court is here to serve all of us, let us have confidence in the court processes and make use of the facility”, he said, adding that, the establishment of the court was in fulfilment of the judiciary’s vision to bring justice to the doorsteps of the citizenry.

“It is our resolved to build a justice system that ensure our litigants and countrymen had efficient, timely and quality justice delivery.”

He further admonished individuals and groups to resort to the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism (ADR) rather than go through litigation.

According to him, this would improve the turnaround time of cases that went to the court “because ADR is faster, cheaper, easier and less acrimonious and there is neither a winner or a loser.”

He maintained that there was a collective responsibility to ensure that democracy thrived in the country but emphasized that this can happen with a well-resourced judiciary.

Justice Anin-Yeboah urged court users especially, the staff to ensure the highest maintenance culture of the facility and equipment.

Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gbobilor, on his part said the court would impact the image of the town as hitherto the area was served by courts in the Awutu Senya East Municipality or Weija in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.

The well-furnished court meets the standard of utility and modernity with installed computers, solar power, a generator set and a borehole to ensure regular and uninterrupted water and electricity supply.

The project built within three years, was funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) with support from the judicial service.